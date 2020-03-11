ANNIVERSARY: Magnetto/60 years

Barry and Sandy Magnetto of Rocky Grove Avenue are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Barry Magnetto and the former Sandy Wright were married March 14, 1960, in Somerset by the Rev. Paul Weber.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Barry and Sandy Magnetto of Rocky Grove Avenue are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Barry Magnetto and the former Sandy Wright were married March 14, 1960, in Somerset by the Rev. Paul Weber.