ANNIVERSARY: McCullon-40 years

Michael and Gina McCullon of Franklin celebrated their 40th anniversary Sept. 26.
Michael McCullon and the former Gina Baker were married Sept. 26, 1980, at the Barkeyville United Methodist Church by Rev. Virgil Muzzy.
