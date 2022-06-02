ANNIVERSARY: McCullon/60 years

Mike and Carol McCullon of Harrisville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Monday.
Mike McCullon and the former Carol Gregg were married June 6, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Blacktown, Pennsylvania.
According to the state Department of Health, the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the region over the state’s most recent seven-day reporting period has decreased.
Dog trainers Deb and Randy Locke presented a “Prevent the Bite Program” recently to kindergarten through third-grade students at Sandycreek Elementary School.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature jazz and blues vocalist and trumpeter Benny Benack III at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Mike and Jane Byham of Franklin will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Monday.
June 2, 2000
More than 200 people attended the recent Oil Valley Quilt Guilders show at the Seneca fire hall, where many quilts, wall hangings, small quilts, miniatures and unique items were displayed.
Mike and Carol McCullon of Harrisville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Monday.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced ramp closures have been scheduled this weekend for milling and paving work on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council’s Thursday night Concerts in the Park series will kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Bandstand Park with the Venango Chorus and the Silver Cornet Band.
June 1, 2000
A new Airbnb enterprise has opened in Farmington Township, at 36044 Route 66 in Crown.
May 31, 2000
About 100 people turned out for Memorial Day ceremonies at the cemetery in Clarion on Monday. Co-hosted by Craig E. Fleming American Legion Post 66 and Ross A. McGinnis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 214, the ceremony included remarks by Ray McGunigle and musical selections by the Clarion Are…
More than 150 cyclists participated in the first Roughneck Gravel Roubaix bike race on Saturday.
More than 100 racers, with family and crew, came from various states and Canada for the 25th Two Mile Run Regatta, sponsored by the Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association.
A number of North Clarion High School students received awards at the recent awards assembly held Wednesday.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson and local police will host an “Illegible License Plate” event to help residents replace their vehicles’ hard-to-read license plates.
Beginning in July, the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will feature a new Certified Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy course, which will be free for qualifying students.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the fourth quarter grading period:
May 30, 2000
The Oil City farmers market is set to open its 2022 season in mid-June. The open-air curb market will operate 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, beginning June 16, and continuing through Sept. 30 on lower Central Avenue near Christ Episcopal Church and the Oil City Library.
A new bed and breakfast enterprise has opened in Farmington Township and owners are holding an open house today and Sunday.
The Forest Area School District won the annual Building Community Award from the Penn State Center on Rural Education and Communities.
Ruby Smith is valedictorian of the Clarion-Limestone High School Class of 2022.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
The following is a list of veterans from Venango, Clarion and Forest counties who have passed away since Memorial Day 2021:
Early this month, it was announced at the Franklin City Council meeting that council member Fred Mays had tendered his resignation and that council will accept letters until the end of the month from anyone who is interested in filling the seat.
On May 4, students from Franklin High School’s BEST robotics team were given the opportunity to tour the Komatsu Mining Corp. in Franklin.
May 27, 2000
2 Family Yard Sale, 6/3 & 6/4, from 8 to 3 both days.…
Franklin - 5 Family Garage Sale - 160 Vincent Road - June…
Franklin - Inside garage sale Thurs, Fri & Sat 8-? at…
Siverly - 54 Oak Grove Street - 3 Family Garage Sale - Ju…
Yard & porch sale, 1125 Twin Church Rd., Knox, June 3…
Found Man’s coat and hat found after funeral at Church. P…
2022 1POLK CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEE MEETING SCHEDULE On be…
Attention Please read ROMANS Chapter 1 in the Bible.