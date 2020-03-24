ANNIVERSARY: McGarry-60 years

Letha and Dan McGarry (on their wedding day)

Daniel V. and Letha M. Wolfgong McGarry of Seneca will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.

The couple met in the late summer of 1959 at Schenck's Drive-In Restaurant in Reno and were married on March 25, 1960.

