ANNIVERSARY: McGarry-60 years

Daniel V. and Letha M. Wolfgong McGarry of Seneca will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
The couple met in the late summer of 1959 at Schenck's Drive-In Restaurant in Reno and were married on March 25, 1960.
