ANNIVERSARY: McKissick-50 years

Delores and Jay McKissick

Jay and Delores McKissick of Venus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.

Mr. McKissick and the former Delores Kent were married June 11, 1971, at the Clarion United Methodist Church by the Rev. Louis F. Pomrenke Jr.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Community News

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

- Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Tuesday had collected 13,563 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,463 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,185 tests were positive for the virus. As of Wednesday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Gardeners club - The Franklin Gardeners Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. today in in the ETC building on Howard Street in Franklin.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports
  • Updated

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

+4
'Around the World' at VC prom
Community News

'Around the World' at VC prom

  • From staff reports

The Venango Catholic High School prom to dawn was held Friday night into Saturday, and students and others who dropped by the school were treated to rides on a hot air balloon.