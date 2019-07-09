ANNIVERSARY: Mercer - 50 years

Duane and Janet Mercer of 135 N. Main St. in Seneca will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Duane Mercer and the former Janet Hannah were married July 12, 1969, in St. Michael Church in Fryburg by Rev. Francis Theobald.
Mr. Mercer is the son of the late Mervin and Vera Mercer of Shippenville.
Mrs. Mercer is the daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Hannah of Shippenville.
The couple are the parents of three sons, Nathan Mercer of Allison Park, the late Aaron Mercer formerly of Gainesville, and Ryan Mercer and his wife Molly of Grove City. They also have five grandchildren, Hayley, Blake and Tyler Mercer of Cranberry Township and Renee and Landon Mercer of Grove City.
Mr. Mercer was employed for 35 years by the Oil City School District as a special education teacher.
Mrs. Mercer worked for a time as a third-grade teacher in Oil City and was employed at BonTon and Annie's Bridal Shop.
The couple are members of St. Stephen Church in Oil City where they serve in various roles.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with family and friends on Sunday, July 21 at Morrison Park in Seneca. They also plan a trip to Tennessee in August.