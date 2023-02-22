Beata and Gene Miller

Beata and Gene Miller

 Contributed photo

Gene and Beata Miller of Fertigs will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.

Gene Miller and the former Beata Knavel were married Feb. 24, 1973, at Oil City Church of the Nazarene.

Getting it right

James Russell Gunning of Strattanville was among the PennWest-Clarion University students recently recognized as scholar athletes.

Thompson co-introduces legislation on whole milk

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, of Washington state, along with 36 other House members, introduced the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which would allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.

No snow? No problem
No snow? No problem

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

COOKSBURG —There was no snow at the annual Cook Forest Snowman in the Forest event Saturday but that didn’t stop an estimated 300 people from attending.