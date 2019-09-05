ANNIVERSARY: Miller 50 years

The Rev. John D. and Diane M. Miller of Rockland recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Mr. Miller and the former Diane Cox were married Aug. 23, 1969, at the Rockland United Methodist Church by the Rev. Richard M. Burns.
