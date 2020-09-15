ANNIVERSARY: Milliken-50 years

Norman and Jenny Milliken of Oil City marked their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 12.
Norman Milliken and the former Jenny Moore were married Sept. 12, 1970, at Church of the Brethren in Uniontown by Rev. True L. Hunt.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Norman and Jenny Milliken of Oil City marked their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 12.
Norman Milliken and the former Jenny Moore were married Sept. 12, 1970, at Church of the Brethren in Uniontown by Rev. True L. Hunt.