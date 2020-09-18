ANNIVERSARY: Mitchell-65 years

Jim and Faith Mitchell of Oil City will celebrate their 65 anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 24.
L. James Mitchell and the former Faith Fitzgibbons were married Sept. 24, 1955, in Homestead by the Rev. Bryant.
