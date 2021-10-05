ANNIVERSARY: Mohnkern/63 years

Marilyn and Ray Mohnkern

 On their wedding day

Ray and Marilyn Mohnkern of Oil City celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary Monday.

Mr. and Mrs. Mohnkern were married Oct. 4, 1958.

ELECTED — Jody Weaver of Clarion County and Kenneth Etzel of Venango County were re-elected to serve on the board of directors for the Central Electric Cooperative. Weaver has represented Clarion County on the board since 2008, serving as a past president. Etzel is vice president of the boar…

Community News

Club Notes

Oil City TOPS — Twelve TOPS and five KOPS were in attendance at last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

WEDDING: Baklarz/Spayd
Community News

WEDDING: Baklarz/Spayd

Alexandria Baklarz and Jaret Spayd exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. June 27, during an outside lakefront ceremony and a reception followed at the Blue Heron Wedding and Event Center in Medina, Ohio.

Community News

Union High School going remote next week

  • From staff reports

Union High School in Rimersburg dismissed students at 11 a.m. Friday due to several positive COVID cases that resulted in quarantining of staff members necessary in performing key functions, Superintendent John Kimmel said.

Community News

Getting It Right

The Waltonian Park Association owns the 66-acre property along Deep Hollow Road where the former Monarch Park was located.

Community News

Club Notes

Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.

Community News

Clarion University to present Stars over Clarion

  • From staff reports

The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.

ENGAGEMENT: Songer/Lewis
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Songer/Lewis

Shannon and Tina Songer of Marienville have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Hali Songer, to Cody Lewis, both of Marienville.

Community News

Club Notes

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held Sept. 20 with 9 members weighing in.