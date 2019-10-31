ANNIVERSARY: Mong 60 years

Daryl "Lee" and Marilyn Mong of Kossuth celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14.
Daryl "Lee" Mong and the former Marilyn Overett were united in marriage on Oct. 14, 1959, in Shippenville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 31, 2019 @ 4:36 am
Daryl "Lee" and Marilyn Mong of Kossuth celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14.
Daryl "Lee" Mong and the former Marilyn Overett were united in marriage on Oct. 14, 1959, in Shippenville.