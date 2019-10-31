ANNIVERSARY: Mong 60 years

Daryl "Lee" and Marilyn Mong

Daryl "Lee" and Marilyn Mong of Kossuth celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14.

Daryl "Lee" Mong and the former Marilyn Overett were united in marriage on Oct. 14, 1959, in Shippenville.

0
0
0
0
0