ANNIVERSARY: Mong 60 years

Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Periods of rain. High 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain and some snow mixing in overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.