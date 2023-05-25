ANNIVERSARY: Moore/55 years

Terry and Mary Susan Moore

 Contributed photo

Terry and Mary Susan Moore, of Lucinda, are celebrating their 55-year anniversary today.

Terry Moore and the former Mary Susan Brooks were married May 25, 1968, at St. Richard Roman Catholic Church in Rimersburg by Father Ed Maloney.

Allegheny RiverStone announces performance

  • From staff reports

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will feature Judi Figel — backed by her band of keyboardist David Crisci, saxophonist and flutist Robbie Klein and drummer Mickey Zangus — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Lincoln Hall.

French Creek Council to host annual Memorial Day Pow Wow

ERIE — The French Creek Council of The Boy Scouts of America Order of the Arrow Langundowi Lodge will host the 48th Annual De Un Da Ga Memorial Day Pow Wow at Custaloga Town Scout Reservation in Carlton on Saturday and Sunday, which will directly benefit scholarships to scouts that will help…

BIRTHDAY — Joan (Skiba) Rearick, a former resident of Oil City, recently celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends. She is a graduate of Oil City High School and was a long-time employee of General Telephone, later GTE and now Verizon. She was married to the late Allen Rearick. Sh…

Bridal tea set for New Bethlehem

  • From staff reports

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host its first-ever June Bridal Tea at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the History Center, 301 Broad St., New Bethlehem.

  • BY HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Beautiful May weather, alternating between clouds and sun, greeted the dozen or so volunteers who ranged the hillsides of Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City to place flags at the graves of veterans on Monday afternoon.

Job fair set in Clarion

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, PA CareerLink and the Clarion Mall are holding a second job/educational fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Clarion Mall.

St. Joseph Parish will host its 84th Annual 4th of July Celebration on July 4 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the Parish grounds in Lucinda. The festival, which is Clarion County’s oldest Independence Day event, has also scheduled two pre-festival kick-off events again this year: St. Joseph's L…