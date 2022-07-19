ANNIVERSARY: Moore/60 years

Norman and Kitty Moore will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
Mr. Moore and the former Kitty Nolf were married July 20, 1962, in Franklin.
July 19, 2000
Keystone Class of 1957
Oil City TOPS
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Richard and Connie Shull of Oil City have announced the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Kayla Renee Shull to Jason Patrick Ochs, both of Chicago, Illinois.
The Oil Heritage Festival children’s fishing derby on Saturday will feature greatly expanded prize packages that are designed to encourage an interest in the natural world and outdoor activities.
PennDOT will partner with the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Venango County Sheriff’s Department and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), will hold a free children’s bicycle rodeo Saturday to educate children on bike safety.
Nine local students are candidates for the 2022 Oil Heritage Festival queen.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on several streets in conjunction with the city’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
The Clarion Community Theater will present “Virgil’s Family Reunion” this Thursday through Saturday and again Thursday through Saturday, July 28-30, at 8 p.m. each night at the Sawmill Theater in Cook Forest.
Oil City Council accepted the retirements of longtime Oil City firefighters Bradley Davis and Bill Lamberton during its meeting on Thursday. Incorrect information was published in Friday’s newspaper.
July 18, 2000
A small book that provides a snapshot of oil boom days when Pennsylvania oil changed the world was recently shared with The Derrick’s newsroom staff by a subscriber.
Cranberry Class of 1956
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties, according to the state Department of Health.
July 17, 2000
The seventh annual Oil Valley Film Festival is returning to its full pre-pandemic form with events taking place at the Oil City Library on Central Avenue and the National Transit Building in downtown Oil City from Friday to Sunday, Sept. 9-11.
The Oil City Main Street Program’s “Music on the Square” concert series continues from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday with a performance by Max Schang and Sweet Atmosphere.
July 15, 2000
Barrow Card Party
Timothy Wagner of Oil City was one of the local veterans pictured in a photo in Thursday’s newspaper that was taken at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new VA clinic in Venango County.
The Pine Valley Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry, at 270 Seneca St. in Oil City.
PITTSBURGH — U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Lawrence County has been designated as a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) by the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Franklin City Council members approved several Historical and Architectural Review Board (HARB) certificates of appropriateness, including one retroactively for residents who said they had not known they needed one before painting their home, during their meeting this week.
July 14, 2000
Clarion Garden Club
Cranberry Class of 1960
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the entire region saw an increase in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the latest seven-day reporting period.
The Oil City YWCA spaghetti supper fundraiser that will be held Thursday, July 21, during the Oil Heritage Festival will be offered as a dine-in, takeout and drive-through event.
Tea Party to host film screening
Nearly 100 people gathered in downtown Franklin late Wednesday afternoon to protest the Supreme Court’s ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away women’s protections for abortions.
Graduates
A picture of a patch of lilies that was published in Tuesday’s newspaper was grown by Donna Morrison.
FEATURED — Randall S. Rosenberger, formerly of Franklin, was featured as an expert commentator on cost-effective ways local authorities can improve parks and recreational facilities in a WalletHub article about the worst U.S. cities for recreation. Rosenberger is an associate dean of Student…
July 13, 2000
A free informational program about home canning and food preservation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Scrubgrass Grange as part of the grange’s “Talking Tuesday” program.
CLARION — Clarion County commissioners got a glimpse of the future of internet services in the county on Tuesday.
Monday, July 18
Venango GOP sets headquarters hours
