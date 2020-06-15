ANNIVERSARY: Motter-50 years

Chuck and Martha Motter of 458 Colbert Ave., Oil City, will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Mr. Motter and the former Martha Wolcott were married June 19, 1970, at the Bethel church in Oil City by the Rev. Elroy Sayers.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Chuck and Martha Motter of 458 Colbert Ave., Oil City, will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Mr. Motter and the former Martha Wolcott were married June 19, 1970, at the Bethel church in Oil City by the Rev. Elroy Sayers.