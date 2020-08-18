ANNIVERSARY: Moyer - 65 years

Jay and Janet Moyer of Florida will mark their 65th wedding anniversary Friday.
Jay Moyer and the former Janet Matthews were married Aug. 21, 1955, in Hendersonville by the Rev. Ralph Dunne.
