ANNIVERSARY: Nulph - 60 years

Ford and Rita Nulph of 107 Liberty St., Oil City, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Ford Nulph and the former Rita Proper were married Sept. 1, 1960, in Winchester, Virginia, by the Rev. Paul Dick.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ford and Rita Nulph of 107 Liberty St., Oil City, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Sept. 1.
Ford Nulph and the former Rita Proper were married Sept. 1, 1960, in Winchester, Virginia, by the Rev. Paul Dick.