ANNIVERSARY: O'Brien/40 years

Gary and Brenda O’Brien

Gary and Brenda O’Brien of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Mr. O’Brien and the former Brenda Young were married May 22, 1982, at the Sugarcreek United Methodist Church.

What a Character!
Community News

What a Character!

  • By LAURA O’NEIL Staff writer

The Barrow-Civic Theatre opened its doors last weekend to princesses, knights and superheroes during its “What a Character!” event.

C-L students learn civics at the polls
Community News

C-L students learn civics at the polls

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Clarion-Limestone juniors Jocalyn Henry and Ava Boyer had a real life civic lesson, as they worked at the polls at the Clarion Township building during the primary election.

Community News

Baby formula shortage hits home

  • By MAKAYLA KEATING Staff writer

The nationwide baby formula shortage that has had parents desperately scrambling to locate the needed nutrition for their children is also being felt in the local area, as the Life Center in Franklin has especially been affected.

Community News

Church to give food bags

  • From staff reports

The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags Thursday, starting at 2 p.m. and continuing until supplies are gone.

Community News

About People

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin will mark their birthdays in June. They include: Eileen Montgomery, June 4; Bruce Rodgers, June 5; Elizabeth Monahan, June 7; Barbara Baker, June 8; Donna Shultz, June 9; Phyllis Osgood, June 16; James Anderson, June 27; and My…

Artist's repurposed jewelry helps cancer patients
Community News

Artist's repurposed jewelry helps cancer patients

  • By KENN STAUB Clarion News contributor

People “give back” in a variety of ways. For Limestone Township’s Linda Schirmer, a breast cancer survivor, it’s using her crafting background to make wall hangings from recycled jewelry as a way of raising funds for The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.