ANNIVERSARY: O'Brien/50 years

Jim and Eileen O’Brien

Jim and Eileen O’Brien of Seneca will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Thursday.

Mr. O’Brien and the former Eileen Nopio were married Nov. 3, 1972, in Erie.

Community News

Pitt-Titusville training hub earns marketing awards

The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub captured three awards, including a Platinum Award, from MarCom Awards, an international competition that recognizes quality work from marketing and communications professionals.

Center to give out Narcan

Trilogy Wellness, an addiction treatment center in Franklin, will hold a free distribution of Narcan from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building
Tales to Tell: Old Galena Building

As a paranormal investigator I have a lot of stories about different places in Venango County. But since most involve people's homes or businesses I thought I would tell you about an amazing location that I had the privilege of managing for years. It's the old galena oil building on Grant St…

Tales to Tell: Family Tradition
Tales to Tell: Family Tradition

In the summer of 1985, my wife Carolyn and I purchased The Family Tradition Restaurant, known as The Spot for the previous 38 years. Within a very short time I started noticing strange occurrences, including doors in certain rooms closing on their own and unexplained noises after we had clos…

Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery
Tales to Tell: Crybaby Cemetery

Crybaby Cemetery is located in Salem Township, Knox, on Triangle Road (real name being St. Luke’s Cemetery). It sits on a dirt road in the middle of nowhere with old gravestones. According to the myth, there are twin babies buried there after they took ill with a fever in the 1900s. The babi…

About People
Community News

About People

JOINS FIRM — Daniel Ferringer of Clarion has joined Meyer, Unkovic & Scott, a Pittsburgh law practice, as an associate in the firm’s Family Law and its Litigation and Dispute Resolution practice groups. Ferringer has been a solicitor and hearing officer for the Clarion County Domestic Re…

Community News

Oberlander to host veterans breakfast

State Rep. Donna Oberlander is inviting all veterans in her 63rd District to a breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at Knox United Methodist Church on Route 338 in conjunction with Veterans Day.

Venango Museum to host comedy program
Community News

Venango Museum to host comedy program

Paul Adomites, who calls himself “the hardest working sitdown comic in the tri-county area,” will present a comedy show at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Venango Museum of Art, Science & Industry.

Community News

Concert to mark ARCA's 16th anniversary

Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka & Friends at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in Lincoln Hall at Foxburg.