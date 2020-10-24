ANNIVERSARY: Piercy-50 Years

John and Linda Piercy of Seneca will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
John Piercy and the former Linda Wiltanger were married Oct. 24, 1970, at St Stephen Church in Oil City by the Rev. Carl Lippert.
