ANNIVERSARY: Reed/50 Years

Bob and Connie Reed

 Contributed photo

Bob and Connie Reed of Oil City will celebrate their 50-year wedding anniversary today.

Bob Reed and the former Concepcion Bautista Bartolome were married Feb. 18, 1973, in Bataan, Republic of the Philippines.

Correction

The last name of Fred and Kim Cherico, the owners of Computer Support & Associates in Clarion, was misspelled in the annual Business Review & Forecast on Friday.

About People

LOAN OFFICER — Robert Good has been named vice president, mortgage loan officer for Farmers National Bank at the bank’s office in Cranberry. Good is joining Farmers team with more than 25 years of experience in customer relationship management, personal finance and lending.

$75M allocated to remove forever chemicals from water

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman announced $75,086,000 in federal funding through the infrastructure law has been made available to address contaminants like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking water.