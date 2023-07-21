ANNIVERSARY: Reinsel/50 years

Donna and Dennis Reinsel On their wedding day

Dennis and Donna Reinsel of Franklin are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.

Dennis Reinsel and the former Donna Banfield were married July 21, 1973, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Washington, Pennsylvania.

0
0
0
0
0

New Clarion Hospital president named
Community News

New Clarion Hospital president named

  • From staff reports

BUTLER — Independence Health System announced several appointments to its leadership team Thursday, including Karen Allen as president of Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.

About People
Community News

About People

BIRTHDAY — Kate Aaron of Marble will celebrate her 99th birthday Sunday, July 30. Aaron, the daughter of Ed and Maggie Hartle, married her husband, Wayne Aaron, in 1941, and they were the parents of eight children. Wayne Aaron passed away in 1998. Cards wishing Kate a happy birthday may be s…

Art show reception, Music on the Square set Wednesday
Community News

Art show reception, Music on the Square set Wednesday

  • From staff reports

Wednesday evening will be busy in downtown Oil City as the Oil City Arts Council and ARTS Oil City will present the opening night reception for the Oil Heritage Festival Art Show, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Music on the Square concert series will continue.

Community News

Oil Region Astronomical Society to host Photography Workshop

  • From staff reports

The Oil Region Astronomical Society (ORAS) will host an introductory workshop on nightscape photography and astrophotography on Saturday, July 22. The workshop will introduce participants to tools and techniques that can be used with most digital cameras to capture night sky.