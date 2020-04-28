The Rev. James D. and Susan Ring of Franklin will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Pastor James and former Susan Campbell were married May 2, 1970, in Carnegie by Justice of the Peace Chris Keisling.
Updated: April 28, 2020 @ 4:45 am
