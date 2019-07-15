ANNIVERSARY: Ritts-50 years

Former area residents Bennett and Marilyn Ritts, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.
Bennett Ritts and the former Marilyn Wenner were married July 19, 1969, in the Rockland United Methodist Church by the Rev. Ronald Chitester.
Mr. Ritts is the son of the late Warren and Helen Ritts, formerly of Emlenton.
Mrs. Ritts is the daughter of the late Gerald E. and Viola A. Wenner, formerly of Rockland.
Mr. Ritts retired from Quaker State Oil Refining Corp. and McNany Lumber.
Mrs. Ritts is retired from Farmers National Bank of Emlenton.
The couple are the parents of a son, Steven E. Ritts and his fiance, Treva K. Moeller, of Lawrenceville, Georgia.
Cards may be sent to the couple at 1252 Fountain View Drive, Lawrenceville, Georgia, 30043.