ANNIVERSARY: Sagan/50 years

Beverly and Frederick Sagan on their wedding day

 Contributed photo

Frederick and Beverly (Butryn) Sagan of Cooperstown will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Friday.

The family invites loved ones to honor this milestone with a card shower. Cards should arrive to their mailbox at: 393 Corsini Road, Cooperstown, Pa. 16317 the week of June 9.

