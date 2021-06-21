ANNIVERSARY: Saltarelli - 50 years

Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli

Gary "Toby" and Sue Saltarelli of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Mr. Saltarelli and the former Sue Moore were married June 26, 1971, at the Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana, Pa.

Community News

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.