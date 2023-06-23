ANNIVERSARY: Sandieson/50 years

Robert and Jane Sandieson, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Robert Sandieson and the former Jane Sterner were married June 23, 1973, at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Light rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 4:21 am
Robert and Jane Sandieson, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Robert Sandieson and the former Jane Sterner were married June 23, 1973, at the First United Methodist Church in Franklin.
Bridge Buddies
Marlene and Arthur Maines, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Robert and Jane Sandieson, of Franklin, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Graduates
June 23, 2001
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.
Pennsylvania American Water has recognized its Clarion team for 18 years without a safety incident.
Patriots Project to meet
Tri-City Bridge — Winners Tuesday in the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Jan Beichner, second; and Sunni Clickett and Jane Hillard, third.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a pre-golf scramble trade show from 9 to 11 a.m. today at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Donald and Darlene McNaughton of Brookville are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
June 22, 2001
The “I Love Clarion” celebration, scheduled Monday, July 3, at the Clarion Mall, is in need of volunteers.
The Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center (ORAS) has scheduled a free public night on Saturday with presentations and events, including how you can name the next exoplanet.
Forest County commissioners handled some routine matters at their meeting Wednesday.
The Greenville Salvation Army will combine a motorcycle poker run with a well-known board game for its inaugural Scrabble Bike Run & Car Crawl fundraiser, which includes a stop in the Franklin area, on Aug. 19.
June 21, 2001
MARIENVILLE — SCI Forest Superintendent Randy Irwin said a full-scale exercise has been scheduled for today that will simulate a major emergency at the prison, which will be locked down and operating under emergency procedures.
The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking donations for its annual basket raffle that will take place during the Oil Heritage Festival.
A registration clinic for anyone who wants to become a Special Olympics athlete, volunteer, coach or unified partner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Franklin Elks Club on Buffalo Street.
The Venango County Economic Development Authority heard another update Tuesday on how things are going with the 100 Seneca project in downtown Oil City.
Keystone School Board unanimously approved the district’s preliminary 2023-24 budget Monday that calls for a three-mill real estate tax increase.
Kelly to seek re-election to U.S. House
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
The following students at Rocky Grove Junior/Senior High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the fourth-quarter grading period:
June 20, 2001
The Venango County Sheriff’s Office is a blue ribbon sponsor for the Venango County Fair.
Daryl and Mary Kay McKinney, of Franklin, have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Christy Marie McKinney, toMichael James O’Brien, of Houston, Texas.
Five Franklin High School graduates in the Franklin Class of 2023 received Venango Ready scholarships.
The Franklin Fine Arts Council has announced the 12 vocalists who will compete in this year’s Taste of Talent singing competition.
Friday, June 23
A book talk and signing by local author Todd Bromley will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the Sandy Lake Borough building.
Songwriter, singer and multi-instrumentalist David Mayfield will return to the Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts’ Lincoln Hall in Foxburg with his award-winning band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8.
Those who are battling addiction of any kind are welcome to attend a meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Kennerdell Community Center next to the post office.
KNOX — Thursday evening the Keystone School District opened the Heath Gym in honor of basketball coach Greg Heath, who has been the Panthers coach for 40 years.
Franklin High School honored a number of seniors with scholarships at its annual awards ceremony at the end of the school year:
June 19, 2001