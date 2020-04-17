ANNIVERSARY: Sandrock-40 years

Thomas and Patricia Sandrock of Oil City will mark their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Mr. Sandrock and the former Patricia Rogers were married April 19, 1980, in the Tionesta United Methodist Church.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy with snow. High 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 6:25 am
Thomas and Patricia Sandrock of Oil City will mark their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Mr. Sandrock and the former Patricia Rogers were married April 19, 1980, in the Tionesta United Methodist Church.