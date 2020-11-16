ANNIVERSARY: Schossler-60 Years

Sue and Joe Schossler (On their wedding day)

Sue and Joe Schossler of Oil City will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.

Joe Schossler and the former Sue Layburn were married Nov. 19, 1960, at St. Brigid Roman Catholic Church in Meadville by the Rev. John J. Cannon.

