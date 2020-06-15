ANNIVERSARY: Selker-50 years

Joseph W. and Bonnie J. Selker of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
The couple were married June 20, 1970, at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Meadville by the Rev. Francis Gabbemonte.
