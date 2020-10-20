ANNIVERSARY: Shapiro-40 years

Stuart and Candi Shapiro of Oil City celebrated their 40th anniversary Sunday.
Stuart Shapiro and the former Candi Rosner were married Oct. 18, 1980, at Temple Sinai, in Pittsburgh.
Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 7:49 am
