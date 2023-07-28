ANNIVERSARY: Sharpe/50 years

Kenneth and Deborah Sharpe

 Contributed photo

Kenneth and Deborah Sharpe, of Seneca, are celebrating their 50th anniversary today.

Mr. Sharpe and the former Deborah Letta were married July 28, 1973, at St. Stephen Church.

Community News

  • From staff reports

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and various safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 5 in the parking lot of Titusville City Hall, 107 N. Franklin Street, for children ages 5 to 12.

Community News

Nick and Heather Skokowski of Oil City have announced the marriage of their daughter, Nicole Rose Skokowski, to Will Anderson Allen McFall, both of Converse, Texas.

Region escapes brunt of storms

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

While Thursday night’s storms dumped large hail and lots of rain on parts of northwest Pennsylvania, Venango County and the surrounding area went relatively unscathed.