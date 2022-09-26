ANNIVERSARY: Shebeck/25 years

Aron and Marie Shebeck, on their wedding day

 Contributed photo

Aron and Marie Shebeck of Seneca will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary today.

Aron Shebeck and the former Marie Nalabandian were married Sept. 26, 1997, at the Magisterial District Court in Seneca by Judge Oliver Lobaugh.

Area AA meetings listed

The Tri-City area Alcoholics Anonymous organization has provided the following updated information about when and where meetings are held regularly in the area.

AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

Marienville was festive
Marienville was festive

The Marienville Oktoberfest was held Friday through Sunday, with most events taking place in the town square. The square was filled with craft and food vendors, a street dance and a home decorating contest on Friday. The weekend also included pumpkin bowling, a children’s corn husking contes…

Autumn Leaf Festival underway

The Autumn Leaf Festival got underway on Saturday with the Kiddie Karnival, along with Touch-A-Truck in the Clarion Mall parking lot. The festival continues today with PennWest-Clarion’s Community Cultural Night in front of the Clarion County Courthouse. The nine-day event runs through Oct. 2.

Esch installed as president
Esch installed as president

Richard T. Esch, president of the University of Pittsburgh’s Titusville and Bradford campuses, receives the presidential medal from Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and senior vice chancellor, as Chancellor Patrick Gallagher looks on during the inauguration on Sunday on the Pitt-Br…

Grants awarded for park projects in Clarion County

  • From staff reports

Two recreational enhancement projects in Clarion County will receive a combined total of more than $265,000 in state grant funding that will be used to upgrade a park in Clarion and take steps to create a new park in Foxburg.

