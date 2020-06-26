ANNIVERSARY: Sherlock-50 years

Robert and Mabel Sherlock of Shippenville will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Sherlock and the former Mabel Kapp were married June 27, 1970, at the Knox Nazarene church by the Rev. Dean Rankin.
