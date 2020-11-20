ANNIVERSARY: Skiba - 50 years

Delores and Max Skiba

Max and Delores Skiba of 417 Shadle Road, Titusville, will mark their golden wedding anniversary Saturday.

Mr. Skiba and the former Delores Sanner were married Nov. 21, 1970, at St. Stephen Church in Oil City by the Rev. David Findlay.

