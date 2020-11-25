ANNIVERSARY: Smith - 55 years

Joe and Linda Smith of 511 Central Ave., Oil City, will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary Friday.
Mr. Smith and the former Linda Formanik were married Nov. 27, 1965, at St. Venantius Church in Rouseville by the Rev. Lawrence Antoun.
Updated: November 25, 2020 @ 7:07 am
