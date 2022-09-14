Bill and Ruth Spence of Oil City will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday.
They were married Sept. 17, 1947, in Pleasantville.
Sept. 14, 2000
Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Franklin Class of 1977
Oil City Class of 1963
Belles Lettres
Forest County has a new 4-H educator who has plans to revitalize the 4-H program in Forest County.
PennWest Clarion Small Business Development Center and several local sponsors will host a Live2Lead leadership conference next month in Clarion.
About five percent of the properties in Clarion County have been visited for reassessment.
The Venango County Coon & Fox Club will hold its second Bluegrass Festival of the year this weekend. It’s an event in which musicians volunteer to perform.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will host a free public night from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Oil Region Astronomy Learning Center.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.
The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Sept. 13, 2000
Dunkin’ opened Monday at 639 Main St., Clarion.
Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery:
Sept. 12, 2000
BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh-Titusville and University of Pittsburgh-Bradford is preparing for the inauguration of its fifth president, Rick Esch, on Sept. 25 as part of the university’s celebration for Alumni and Family Weekend.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Baughman
Cranberry Class of 1956
Officials representing townships of the second class in Venango County will meet Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Oakland Township fire hall for the township association’s 109th annual county convention.
Sept. 11, 2000
Rossbacher Insurance Group, which has local offices in Oil City and Cranberry, earned a district award from Erie Insurance.
Oil City’s Core Goods business will be moving from Seneca Street to a new location on the South Side later this year.
Group to host film screening
The Homegrown Kitchen in Franklin will hold a soft opening Monday at its new location after outgrowing its former space shared with The Olive Vault and Coffee In Between.
CLARION — Brandon’s Dad, a local nonprofit focusing on DUI prevention, recently received a $40,000 grant from a state program to help that cause.
The newspaper will soon publish its annual collection of reader-submitted recipes in our Creative Cookbook, and we want to know what’s cooking at your house.
The Heritage Society of Oil City’s annual tour of Grove Hill Cemetery will be held Saturday.
Sugarcreek Borough Council members have been asked by borough administrator Joe Sporer to adopt a resolution that would create tobacco-free areas at playgrounds within the borough.
Cranberry Township supervisors on Thursday gave approval for the Oil City YMCA to use the Samuel Justus bike trail Sept. 20 and 27 for a youth running program.
Sept. 9, 2000
Cranberry Class of 1960
Champagne Rain will perform at the Venango Museum of Art, Science and Industry at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Bridge Builders Community Foundations is accepting applications for the following grants:
Franklin officials are seeking input from city residents to help determine the public’s interest in the city’s many recreational venues as well as prospective ones.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there were mixed reports from the region in regard to the average number of daily COVID-19 cases during the latest seven-day reporting period. It follows a week in which much of the region reported increases.
Jerry and Sandy Bickel, of Reno, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today.
Oil City - 127 East Bissell Ave - Garage Sale, Sat. Sept.…
Apples: Honeycrisp, Macintosh, Star Gala. Also Concord Gr…
Peaches, cherries, canning tomatoes, sweet corn. Baughman…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Apples: Ginger Gold, Gala, Zestar…
The Family of Alma R Kinch would like to thank Everyone f…
Found White Poodle mix in Knox on Sept. 8th. Please conta…
Attention Please read Matthew chapter 24 in the Bible.
The Venango Technology Center is auctioning off equipment…