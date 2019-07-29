ANNIVERSARY: Stover-65 years

Cornelius and Pauline Stover of 6867 Route 208 in Knox will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 6.
The couple were married Aug. 6, 1954, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Knox at a double-ceremony. The bride's sister, Ruby, married Fred Mays in the ceremony that was officiated by the Rev. Lewis Fox.
Mrs. Stover is the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Monrean, formerly of Knox.
Her husband is the son of the late Clarion and Thelma Stover, formerly of Knox.
Mr. Stover is the owner and operator of Corny's Sales and Service in Knox.
Mrs. Stover was employed at at Knox Glass, the Clarion County Courthouse and Corny's Sales and Service.
The couple are members of the St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Mrs. Stover is a member of the Eastern Star and the Civic Club in Knox. She is active in Girl Scouts and the Lutheran church.
Mr. Stover is a member of the Masonic Temple, Shriners, Knox Fire Co., Boy Scouts, Knox Council and the Lutheran church.
The couple have two children, Karen Allaman and her husband Ron and Kerry Stover and his wife Bev, all of Knox.
They have four grandchildren, which include Angela Rhoades of Mars, Remington Stover of Columbia, Justin Allaman of Erie and Felicia Stover of Pittsburgh. Seven great-grandchildren complete the family.
The couple will be honored at an open house set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at their home. The party will be hosted by their family.
