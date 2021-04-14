ANNIVERSARY: Sylvester-50 years

Anthony "Tony" and Margaret "Peg" Sylvester of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Sylvester and the former Margaret Schwab were married April 17, 1971, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Oil City.
April 14, 1999
The Clarion Rotary Club will hold its annual community fundraiser Tuesday through Saturday, April 20-24.
UPMC health system is temporarily pausing its use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA guidelines recommended after six patients nationwide experienced blood clotting.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state is urging residents who plan to vote by mail in the May 18 primary election to apply for their ballot well in advance of the May 11 deadline.
Fertigs
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners adopted a motion Tuesday that may lead to the repeal of a tax and a debt free county.
Clarion First Presbyterian Church will distribute food bags from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Venango County Historical Society will raise funds for its programs through its annual yard sale.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Bo Myers, son of Fred and Kelly Myers of Seneca, was honored at a Court of Honor Eagle Scout ceremony on Sunday at the Fertigs Community Center.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will hold a second virtual public meeting to provide input on transportation and safety concerns for one mile of 15th Street in Franklin.
April 13, 1999
Christian Life Academy in Seneca will hold its annual spring open house featuring an art exhibit and presentations from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
The following students at Christian Life Academy were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Oil City TOPS - Seven TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
The following students at Keystone Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Speth seeks reelection to Sugarcreek post
MEADVILLE - Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new senior housing project in Meadville.
Former area residents James and Virginia Blum of Greer, South Carolina, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
The southbound lanes of Route 8 are closed in Venango County from the intersection with Polk Cutoff in Sandycreek Township to the intersection with Old Route 8 in Irwin Township.
Galaxy Federal Credit Union at 1313 Liberty St. in Franklin will hold its 14th annual shred event next week.
The Junior Schubert Club of Oil City concluded its 108th season with a performance program Friday at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse in Oil City.
Fourth- and fifth-grade students at Oil City and Cranberry elementary schools participated in a STEM Design Challenge hosted by the Riverview Intermediate Unit 6.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health announced the tri-county area reported 95 new cases over the past week.
There were a couple of common sentiments shared among attendees at Oil City's 150th anniversary celebration at Justus Park on Sunday - a strong sense of community and an appreciation of where the city has been in its rich history and the possibilities moving forward.
April 12, 1999
"We know that Christ, being raised from the dead, will never die again; death no longer has dominion over him. The death he died, he died to sin, once for all; but the life he lives, he lives to God. So you also must consider yourselves dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus." - Romans 6:9-11
April 10, 1999
Franklin's water and fire departments will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas next week.
City workers in Franklin and Oil City will sweep streets in the following areas next week:
Coffee Breaks to resume
Woman seeks seat on OC Council
The Venango County eAcademy is open to high school seniors in the Oil City, Franklin, Valley Grove, Cranberry, Forest, Titusville and Penncrest school districts.
Cranberry Area School District is conducting a survey to help determine the number of kindergarten students who will be enrolled for the 2021-2022 school year.
Franklin Cemetery Co. will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, on the grounds at the Franklin Cemetery chapel.
