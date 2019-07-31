ANNIVERSARY: Tenney 35 years

John W. and Debera D. Tenney of Franklin will celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary Sunday.
John Tenney and the former Debera Vogt Wheeler were married Aug. 4, 1984, at Gallaway United Methodist in Franklin.
Mrs. Tenney is the daughter of Robert Vogt of Greenville and the late Eleanor Vogt.
Mr. Tenney is the son of Hazel Tenney of Franklin and the late Ralph Tenney.
Mr. and Mrs. Tenney have retired from the Franklin School District with 38 and 35 years of service respectively.
The couple have four children, Lloyd E. Wheeler and his wife April of Barkeyville; Shannon L. Roberts of Franklin; Caleb Tenney and his fiancee Erica of Franklin; and Nathan Tenney and his wife Melanie of Franklin. Eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren complete the family.
The couple are planning a trip later in the year.
Cards may be sent to 3058 Lamberton Road, Franklin, 16323.