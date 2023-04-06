ANNIVERSARY: Thorpe/50 years

Patricia and Edward Thorpe

 Contributed photo

Edward and Patricia Thorpe of Titusville are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.

Edward Thorpe and the former Patricia Nelson were married April 6, 1973, which is also the groom’s birthday.

0
0
0
0
0

Community News

Ragon, Rugh say no additional body found in local area

  • From staff reports

According to both Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon and Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh, no additional body has been discovered in the local area since Marcy Suzette Nellis was found deceased near the West End bike trail on the morning of March 27.

Community News

Volunteers work on wildlife habitat

  • From staff reports

Volunteers with the Ruffed Grouse Society (RGS) and American Woodcock Society (AWS) tackled another section of alder renewal for wildlife at Tionesta Lake on Saturday.

Great night for Franklin egg hunt
Community News

Great night for Franklin egg hunt

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Spring could finally be felt in the air Tuesday night in downtown Franklin as balmy weather and evening sunshine greeted the park-full of families who came to participate in the annual city Easter egg hunt in Fountain Park.