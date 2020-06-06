ANNIVERSARY: Umstead-70 Years

Ralph "Toot" and Margaret "Peg" Umstead of Cranberry marked their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Mr. Umstead and the former Margaret Fleming were married June 2, 1950, in Clymer, New York.
