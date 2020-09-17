ANNIVERSARY: Vorse-60 years

Thomas W. and Verla J. Vorse of Lake City will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Thomas W. Vorse and the former Verla J. Fulmer were married Sept. 17, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in Erie with the late Rev. A. J. Kleber officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thomas W. and Verla J. Vorse of Lake City will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Thomas W. Vorse and the former Verla J. Fulmer were married Sept. 17, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in Erie with the late Rev. A. J. Kleber officiating.