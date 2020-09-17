ANNIVERSARY: Vorse-60 years

Verla and Thomas Vorse (On their wedding day)

Thomas W. and Verla J. Vorse of Lake City will mark their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.

Thomas W. Vorse and the former Verla J. Fulmer were married Sept. 17, 1960, at St. Joseph Church in Erie with the late Rev. A. J. Kleber officiating.

