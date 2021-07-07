ANNIVERSARY: Ward - 50 years

Shirley and John Ward

John and Shirley Ward will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

John Ward Jr. and the former Shirley Stephens were married July 10, 1971 in the Eastside Nazarene Church in Covington, Kentucky by the Rev. Melvin Abney.

