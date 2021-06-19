ANNIVERSARY: Weaver-40 years

Jeffrey and Katrina Weaver

Jeffrey and Katrina Weaver of Seneca will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.

Mr. Weaver and the former Katrina Ritts were married June 20, 1981, at the Van United Methodist Church by the Rev. Robert Hooker.

SCI Forest visitation resumes June 25

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Corrections announced Thursday that three state prisons, including SCI Forest, have finalized plans to reimplement in-person visitation.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Frank Klinger and Maryann Richardson, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.