ANNIVERSARY: Weidle/40 years

John and Christina Weidle

 Contributed photo

John Mark and Christina Irene Weidle of Oil City will celebrate their 40-year wedding anniversary Sunday.

John Weidle and the former Christina Donze were married May 21, 1983, at St. Stephen Church in Oil City by Father John Weibel.

0
0
0
0
0

About People
Community News

About People

HONOREE — Kayla Stover Hielscher, daughter of Terry and Darcy Stover of Cranberry, has been honored as a Distinguished Teacher Scholar at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy in Jackson, Mississippi. Stover, a professor of pharmacy practice, specializes in infectious diseases pha…

Cranberry improvises with picnic
Community News

Cranberry improvises with picnic

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

Cranberry Area High School went on with its yearly picnic for students on Friday, despite the manhunt that was taking place Friday morning and early afternoon for a prisoner who had escaped from nearby UPMC Northwest, where he was being treated for an injury.

Community News

About People

WINNER — Hailey Gonzales of New Castle, granddaughter of Gregory Gonzales of Oil City and the late Kathy Gonzales, came in second place at the statewide science competition at Penn State’s main campus. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Kelly Gonzales of New Castle, and she will attend Penn …

Community News

Franklin High School jazz festival set Tuesday

  • From staff reports

The Franklin High School instrumental music department will present the 28th annual FHS Jazz Festival featuring guest artists Max Schang, Scott Meier and Micah Holt at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the high school auditorium.

Community News

Clarion Community Choir to present spring concert

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Community Choir will present its annual spring concert — this year titled “Everytime I Feel the Spirit” — at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, at Clarion First United Methodist Church, at 600 Wood St. in Clarion.