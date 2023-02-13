ANNIVERSARY: Weiser/50 Years

Tom and Peggy Weiser

 Contributed photo

Tom and Peggy Weiser of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Friday.

Tom and the former Peggy Martin were married Feb. 17, 1973 at St. Stephen Church in Oil City with Dennis Marvin officiating.

