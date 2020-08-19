ANNIVERSARY: Wenner-50 years

Dee and Tom Wenner (On their wedding day)

Thomas "Tom" and Delores "Dee" Wenner of Clarion will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Tom Wenner and the former Delores Seigworth were married Aug. 22, 1970, at Seneca United Methodist Church by the Rev. Merle Wonderling.

