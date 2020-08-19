ANNIVERSARY: Wenner-50 years

Thomas "Tom" and Delores "Dee" Wenner of Clarion will mark their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Tom Wenner and the former Delores Seigworth were married Aug. 22, 1970, at Seneca United Methodist Church by the Rev. Merle Wonderling.
