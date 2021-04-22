ANNIVERSARY: Williams-40 years

James and Debra Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Mr. Williams and former Debra Hilliard were married April 24, 1981, in North Washington.
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
April 22, 1999
The Franklin General Authority has received nearly $1 million in state grant money as part of a massive investment in water infrastructure projects announced Wednesday by Gov. Tom Wolf's office.
More than $1.5 million in state funding will help fund a water line replacement project in Knox Borough.
Cassidy Burris graduated from Cranberry High School and is engaged to John Beach II.
Robert and Marion Suplee of Franklin will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
The Drug and Alcohol Commission of Armstrong, Indiana and Clarion counties will hold a community Narcan drive-through distribution from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at the Clarion Mall.
The following students at St. Stephen School in Oil City were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,917 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,929 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,076 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One o…
Belles Lettres - Deb Barber, president of the Belles Lettres Club, told members that she hopes activities at the clubhouse can resume in September if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Union High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Construction work on the Elmo Bridge along Route 322 in Ashland Township, Clarion County, will begin Monday, May 3.
Forest County commissioners on Wednesday approved the purchase of a property in Marienville for use by the county's transportation department.
The following students at West Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Mastriano to speak at Republican dinner
John and Jamie Beach of Oil City have announced the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their son, John Beach III, to Cassidy Burris, both of Oil City.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Jeannette Lea Ross Huber of Rouseville. The article was submitted by her family.
Schubert Club - The Schubert Literary and Musical Club held its annual Spring Program at the Belles Lettres Clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Monday.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 13,480 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Monday, including 2,175 tests at the hospital and 11,305 tests at the hospital's Reno collection site. A total of 852 tests were positive for the virus.
April 21, 1999
The following students at East Forest schools were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Venango County Regional Planning Commission members gave conditional approval Tuesday to land development plans for a solar farm in Cherrytree Township.
The city's annual cleanup event set for today has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Wednesday, April 28.
Former vice president Walter Mondale, who died Monday at the age of 93, presided over a two-hour campaign rally in front of 2,300 people in Oil City's Justus Park on Sept. 30, 1976.
Butler Health System on Monday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,862 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Sunday, including 10,880 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,062 tests were positive for the virus.
Jane and Bill Karns of Rocky Grove will celebrate their 68th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Eleven TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Community members who are interested in supporting the Strengthening Families Program can contribute door prizes, sponsor a family or hand out flyers. Transportation and child care for children younger than age 10 is provided.
An earlier article regarding the virtual public meeting plans for roadwork along Dolby Street in Clarion County misstated that 50 properties would be displaced as part of the project.
Former OC councilman seeks return to post
Scrap metal collection
