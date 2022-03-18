ANNIVERSARY: Williams/50 years

Richard and Catherine Williams

 On their wedding day

Catherine Ochalek and Richard Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.

The couple were married March 18, 1972 at the Dempseytown Trinity Church by the Rev. Kenneth Rippin.

