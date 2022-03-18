ANNIVERSARY: Williams/50 years

Catherine Ochalek and Richard Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The couple were married March 18, 1972 at the Dempseytown Trinity Church by the Rev. Kenneth Rippin.
Updated: March 18, 2022 @ 6:35 am
Catherine Ochalek and Richard Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
The couple were married March 18, 1972 at the Dempseytown Trinity Church by the Rev. Kenneth Rippin.
Catherine Ochalek and Richard Williams of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary today.
Morrison
STEM AMBASSADOR — Kelsi Wilcox Boyles, an education program specialist with Riverview Intermediate Unit, has been accepted as one of 19 ambassadors in the Pennsylvania STEM Ambassador Program. She participated in an inaugural training session Feb. 28 and March 1 at Harrisburg University of S…
